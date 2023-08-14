Here are the 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Palo Alto, Eli Lilly, Boeing

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Aug.14 taken directly from my reporter's notebook: Palo Alto Networks (PAWN): Morgan Stanley says feeling better into Friday's after the closing bell print. Eli Lilly (LLY) raising pt to $612 at UBS. Analysts see obesity approval for Mounjaro late 2023.. almost $1b. Growth at an unreasonable price gt Okta (OKTA) upgrade to buy .. Risk reward compelling July last cut?? Barrons has an article on parent company Comcast (CMCSA), which shows the value of all six businesses and how video losses may not be as dreaded as thought as it is not all that good a business anyway. Applied Materials (AMAT) State of the Union likes AMAT and ADI.. Nvidia Boston Properties (BXP) commentary is very bullish for commercial real estate and I think that the group's demise is way overstated. AMC (AMC): judge rules in favor of APEs. so AMC goes down. Plug Power (PLUG): Susquehanna to $14 per share from $15. I think the worst of the worst. Boeing (BA) added to the 1 list at Bank of America, removing Northrop Grumman (NOC) Parsons (PSN): Plan and execute, according to Bank of America. I like this one. Monster Beverage (MNST): HSBC says Monster's purchase of Bang addressed a missing growth driver in recruiting women. Post of CAGR of 40%. Entry into non-alcohol ready to drink. Long knives out for Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon who is a big time DJ in his spare time: NY Magazin and New York Times. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.