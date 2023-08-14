Judge in Trump New York porn star hush money case refuses to step aside for trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing before his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, May 23, 2023. in this courtroom sketch.

The New York judge set to preside over the porn star hush money trial of Donald Trump refused on Monday to step off the case, saying he is certain he can be "fair and impartial" to the former president.

Judge Juan Merchan said that he had "carefully weighed" the legal standards for recusing himself after Trump cited the judge's purported conflicts of interest.

Merchan's order "finds that recusal would not be in the public interest."

Merchan directly quoted a federal appeals court decision that urges judges to balance a policy of promoting public confidence in the court system against the chance that people questioning a judge's impartiality were just trying to avoid "adverse consequences."

Trump had asked for Merchan to step off the case in Manhattan Supreme Court, where his trial is set to begin in late March, citing three different areas of potential conflicts of interest.