Trump indictment live updates: Ex-president and allies 'constituted a criminal organization,' RICO documents charge

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday night by a grand jury in Atlanta, Georgia, on charges he and his allies attempted to interfere with the state's 2020 presidential election.

Trump allies charged in the Georgia indictment include:

Rudy Giuliani

John Eastman

Mark Meadows

Jeffrey Clark

Sidney Powell

Jenna Ellis

The charges stem from a long-running criminal investigation into the efforts made by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the probe in February 2021, just weeks after it was revealed that Trump had urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" enough votes to reverse his loss in the Peach State.

Willis noted from the outset that she was investigating potential violations of state laws barring election fraud and lying to government entities, as well as conspiracy, racketeering and "any involvement in violence or threats" related to the administration of the 2020 election.

