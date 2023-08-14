How to help the victims of the Maui wildfires

On Aug. 8, a series of small brush fires started in Maui. They quickly spread due to dry weather and high winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed Hawaii a few hundred miles to the south.

The fires have since been mostly contained, but residents are still dealing with the destruction left in their wake. The death toll in Maui climbed to 96 as of Monday, making it the worst U.S. wildfire in over a century.

With search and rescue operations still ongoing, the death toll is expected to rise, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a video statement released Sunday.

Hundreds of people appear to be missing, and thousands more have been displaced. Gov. Green estimates there are nearly $6 billion in damages, with over 2,700 buildings destroyed in the coastal town of Lahaina, which was hit hardest by the blaze.