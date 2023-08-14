Russia equipping submarines with hypersonic missiles; Zelenskyy pledges justice for Kherson attack

Russia is currently equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles, the head of the country's largest shipbuilder said in an interview published by the RIA state news agency Monday.

Alexei Rakhmanov, chief executive officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said work is "already underway" to fit Yasen-class submarines, otherwise known as Project 885M, with the sea-based hypersonic missiles.

In Ukraine, at least three people were injured after a series of Russian drones and missiles hit the port city of Odesa, officials said Monday.

Meantime, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged justice after Russian shelling on the southern Kherson region killed seven and injured several more Sunday.