LIVE UPDATES
Russia equipping submarines with hypersonic missiles; Zelenskyy pledges justice for Kherson attack
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.
Russia is currently equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles, the head of the country's largest shipbuilder said in an interview published by the RIA state news agency Monday.
Alexei Rakhmanov, chief executive officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said work is "already underway" to fit Yasen-class submarines, otherwise known as Project 885M, with the sea-based hypersonic missiles.
In Ukraine, at least three people were injured after a series of Russian drones and missiles hit the port city of Odesa, officials said Monday.
Meantime, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged justice after Russian shelling on the southern Kherson region killed seven and injured several more Sunday.
Russia equipping new nuclear submarines with hypersonic missiles
Russia is equipping its new nuclear submarines with hypersonic Zircon missiles, according to the chief executive of the country's largest shipbuilder.
In an interview published Monday by Russia's RIA state news agency, Alexei Rakhmanov, chief executive officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said "work in this direction is already underway."
"Multi-purpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will ... be equipped with the Zircon missile system on a regular basis," Rakhmanov added.
Yasen-class submarines, otherwise known as Project 885M, are nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines designed to replace Soviet-era nuclear attack submarines.
The sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them, according to Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this year that Russia world start mass supplies of Zircon missiles to boost the country's nuclear forces.
— Karen Gilchrist
Zelenskyy pledges justice after Kherson shelling kills 7
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged justice after Russian shelling on the southern Kherson region Sunday.
Seven people were killed and 13 more injured in the attack, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said, as of Sunday at 5 p.m. local time. Among the dead is a 23-day-old baby girl, according to the Associated Press.
"Russian invaders brutally attacked Kherson region. There are dead and wounded," Zelenskyy wrote Sunday in his evening address on the Telegram messaging app.
"In total, from the beginning of this day until 6 pm, there have already been 17 reports of shelling from Kherson region alone. Other regions include Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, the border areas with Russia in the northeast," he added.
"Each of our warriors who gives Ukraine results on the frontline — along the entire frontline from Kharkiv to Kherson — each of our warriors has the opportunity to bring justice to Ukraine."
Local officials in the southern region, part of which Kyiv liberated last year, have declared Monday a day of mourning.
— Karen Gilchrist
Odesa strikes leave three injured
At least three people were injured after a series of drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian city of Odesa, officials said Monday.
The southern port city was targeted in three waves of attacks: two waves of attack drones, a total of 15 drones, and 8 Kalibr missiles, Oleg Kiper, the governor of the local region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"As a result of the downing of the rockets that the Russians aimed at the center of Odesa, debris damaged a dormitory of one of the educational institutions, a residential building and a supermarket. The blast wave knocked out windows in several buildings, damaged cars parked nearby. Fires broke out at three facilities. All relevant services are on site," Kiper wrote, according to a Google translation.
The three injured were employees of the supermarket, and two of them were hospitalized, Kiper added.
— Karen Gilchrist
U.S. sanctions four Russians linked to Alfa Group investment firm
The U.S. Treasury announced that it was sanctioning four people it described as members of Russia's financial elite.
The men have all served on the board of the Alfa Group Consortium, a major Russian investment conglomerate.
"Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people," Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury, said in a statement. "Our international coalition will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
The individuals sanctioned are:
- Petr Olegovich Aven,
- Mikhail Maratovich Fridman,
- German Borisovich Khan,
- Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.
Their property and business in the U.S. will be blocked as a result of the sanctions.
— Katrina Bishop