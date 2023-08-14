CNBC Daily Open: Markets have a new narrative

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Battered markets

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to rise. Asia-Pacific markets fell Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbling more than 2.3%. The index was dragged down by a 17% plunge in Country Garden Holdings after the beleaguered real estate firm announced it's suspending trading of its onshore bonds.

India's increasing influence

India's asserting its presence in Southeast Asia, a move motivated by intensifying rivalry between the country and China. For instance, New Delhi said in June it's giving a naval warship to Vietnam. The growing ties between India and Southeast Asia might help countries in the region counter China's dominance, analysts say.

Relentless rain's bad for grain

