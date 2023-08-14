Daily Open
Daily Open

CNBC Daily Open: There’s a new narrative in markets

Yeo Boon Ping
WATCH LIVE

In this article

Drilling rigs sit unused on a companies lot located in the Permian Basin area on March 13, 2022 in Odessa, Texas.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Losing week for stocks
U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to eke out a gain. Europe's Stoxx 600 index sank 1.09%, weighed down by a 2.1% drop in technology stocks. Meanwhile, the U.K. surprised with a better-than-expected 0.2% growth in gross domestic product during the second quarter.

Higher producer costs
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in July. That's more than economists had expected and the biggest monthly increase since January. On a year-over-year basis, the producer price index was up 0.8%. The PPI tends to reflect price changes before they filter into the consumer price index, so this could dampen the enthusiasm over July's cooler-than-expected CPI.

Jail for SBF
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried headed to jail Friday after a judge revoked his bail over alleged witness tampering. Government prosecutors said Bankman-Fried had sent over 100 emails to