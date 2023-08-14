CNBC Daily Open: There’s a new narrative in markets

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Losing week for stocks

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to eke out a gain. Europe's Stoxx 600 index sank 1.09%, weighed down by a 2.1% drop in technology stocks. Meanwhile, the U.K. surprised with a better-than-expected 0.2% growth in gross domestic product during the second quarter.

Higher producer costs

U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in July. That's more than economists had expected and the biggest monthly increase since January. On a year-over-year basis, the producer price index was up 0.8%. The PPI tends to reflect price changes before they filter into the consumer price index, so this could dampen the enthusiasm over July's cooler-than-expected CPI.

Jail for SBF

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried headed to jail Friday after a judge revoked his bail over alleged witness tampering. Government prosecutors said Bankman-Fried had sent over 100 emails to