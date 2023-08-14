Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Discover Financial, Lennar, Getty Images and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Discover Financial Services — The financial services stock fell more than 5% after announcing the resignation of its CEO. The board announced that Roger Hochschild would step down from the position, effectively immediately, and appointed John Owen as interim CEO and president.

Homebuilding stocks — Homebuilders D.R. Horton , Lennar a nd NVR rose in extended trading after regulatory filings revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added new positions in the stocks during the second quarter. Lennar and NVR added more than 1% each, while D.R. Horton rose 2.7%.

Getty Images — Shares of the content creation company tumbled about 15% in extended trading after it issued preliminary second-quarter results. Getty Images posted a loss of 1 cent per share, compared with the 9 cents per share earned in the year-ago period. Revenue came in at $225.7 million, down 3.3% from the prior year.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.