This in-demand freelance job pays up to $250 an hour, offers remote opportunities and doesn’t require a degree

The hottest gig on the freelance job market isn't coding or graphic design, as you might expect — it's writing.

That's at least according to new research from Freelancer.com, which found creative writing to be the most in-demand skill employers are hiring for on its platform, based on an analysis of nearly 300,000 jobs advertised on the site between April and June.

Even as more companies turn to AI for content creation, the demand for human writers to edit manuscripts, write SEO-optimized blog posts and draft scripts for creative projects has increased since the beginning of the year, says Matt Barrie, CEO of Freelancer.com.

"AI can't replace creativity yet," he says. "We saw a similar trend occur in the first quarter of the year, as creative design jobs were flourishing despite interest for generative AI tripling."

Other writing-related skills that have become more popular on Freelancer.com include copywriting and ghostwriting, Barrie adds.