Tiger Cub hedge fund Coatue trims Nvidia exposure, hikes bet on Microsoft

Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont trimmed his exposure to top holding Nvidia in the second quarter, while raising his bet on Microsoft, according to the firm's latest 13F regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Laffont, a so-called Tiger Cub for previously working under Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, showed in a Monday filing that Coatue trimmed its stake in Nvidia 6.7%. The maker of graphics processing units used in artificial intelligence was still Coatue's biggest holding at the end of the second quarter. Nvidia is 188% higher this year but has slid nearly 10% this month on fears the stock has run too far, too fast. Instead, Coatue raised the size of its position in its No. 2 holding, Microsoft, another key AI beneficiary. The hedge fund raised its exposure to the mega-cap roughly 67%. Microsoft is up 34% this year but has dropped about 4% this quarter. Additionally, Laffont more than doubled his stake in Amazon, another one of his top 10 holdings. Electric vehicle play Separately, Laffont raised his bets on the future of electric vehicles. The hedge fund leader snapped up shares in Plug Power, raising his exposure to the maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems more than 900%. Meanwhile, he hiked his stake in ChargePoint , an operator of EV charging stations, more than 600%. His exposure in Lucid Group increased more than 370%, while the holding in Nikola climbed more than 200%.