Trump Georgia indictment: Disputed docket report appears to list charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speak in the Fulton county courthouse, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta.

A disputed report Monday about new criminal charges against Donald Trump added another layer of confusion to the former president's knotty legal entanglements.

Headlines from Reuters declared that Georgia had filed numerous charges against Trump, including conspiracy, false statements, forgery and racketeering.

But soon after those headlines were published, a spokeswoman for Fulton County, Georgia, told CNBC that Reuters' reporting was "inaccurate." The spokeswoman did not immediately respond to CNBC's questions about what, exactly, was inaccurate about the the story.

In a story published minutes later, Reuters reported that Georgia "appears set" to charge Trump — a marked distinction from the initial headlines, which implied the charges had been filed. The news outlet cited a two-page docket report that it said had been posted, and then deleted from, the Fulton County court's website.

Reuters posted a copy of that docket report later Monday afternoon.