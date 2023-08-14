These 2 friends started a sneaker side hustle at age 13—now their company brings in more than $354,000 a month

To Steven Schwartz, the side hustle was a necessity: He wanted rare Nike Kobe 7 Easter shoes, and his parents wouldn't pay for them.

The then-13-year-old took over his family's only computer, and spent hours learning to build sneaker bots — software that snaps up limited-edition shoes faster than a human ever could. In a Facebook group dedicated to the subject, he met Cameron Zoub, a fellow middle schooler and Chicagoan. They quickly became friends and business partners, selling their bots under the name Sole Sniper.

Now in their mid-20s, Schwartz and Zoub still work together, along with a third partner named Jack Sharkey. They're the co-founders of Whop, a tech marketplace that's like "Etsy for software products," Schwartz says.

Whop isn't the first platform where people buy and sell programs, but it might be among the most successful: Since launching in March 2021, it has facilitated up to $11.8 million per month in software sales, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

The company takes between 3% and 4.5% plus 40 cents of most transactions, and 30% of transactions made by featured sellers, Whop's website notes. That indicates a monthly revenue of at least $354,000, or more than $4.25 million per year, according to calculations by Make It. (Whop reviewed the estimate, but declined to offer specifics.)

Last month, the company announced a $17 million Series A funding round, with investors ranging from hedge fund titan Peter Thiel to athletes and musicians like James Harden and The Chainsmokers.

"When we were growing up, people thought we were weird to be trying to do something entrepreneurial," Schwartz, 25, says. "It wasn't the status quo, especially not software businesses. We are now building a platform for the 15-year-old versions of ourselves."

But Whop wasn't an overnight success. It wasn't the founders' first attempt at taking their entrepreneurship full-time, either.