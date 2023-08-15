Asia markets mixed as Japan GDP beats expectations

Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday ahead of key economic data out from China, which will release its industrial output and retail sales figures for July.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.95%, while the Topix was up 0.51% after the country saw its second quarter gross domestic product beat expectations.

The economy grew 1.5% quarter on quarter and 6% on an annualized basis, compared to expectations of 0.8% and 3.1% respectively, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.26%. Investors will be watching the Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for its August monetary policy meeting, where it unexpectedly held its benchmark rates at 4.1%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,680, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,773.55. Hong Kong looks set to extend losses for a third straight day, after the HSI slid 1.58% on Monday.