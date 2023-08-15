Preparing for the 'great wealth transfer'? 4 steps for managing an inheritance, from a CFP: 'It's not as simple as it might seem'

The so-called "great wealth transfer" is already underway, with over $68 trillion set to be passed down by baby boomers to their children.

Yet, while millions of Americans expect to receive an inheritance in the coming decade, 58% of those adults do not feel comfortable handling the new wealth, according to recent data from New York Life.

Danielle Miura is one of those people. When she inherited a $10,000 check from her grandmother nine years ago, she didn't know what to do. The then 19-year-old simply let her money sit in the bank for several months. It didn't feel like hers, she tells CNBC Make It.

After consulting with her trusted bank teller, Miura decided to purchase a certificate of deposit, a savings product that allows you to grow interest on a lump sum of money for a fixed period of time. Looking back, Miura says buying a CD might not have been her smartest financial move, given that she now sees the value in riskier investments like stocks. But the purchase served as a learning opportunity, she says.

"It was my first investment as a 19-year-old," Miura, now 28 and a certified financial planner, says. "I did what I thought was safe and secure to me."

As a CFP, Miura helps her clients grapple with their own inheritances and transfers of wealth.

"A lot of clients have experienced the same concept of, 'I've received my check. Now what do I do?' Usually, it is more than $10,000," she says. And often, it sits in the bank until they figure out what to do with it.

Adults who expect to receive an inheritance anticipate getting an average of $738,724, according to a recent New York Life Wealth Watch Survey. The newly inherited wealth will take many forms: 58% of those expecting an inheritance anticipate receiving cash, 43% expect property and 28% expect investments.

If you're among the many Americans unsure how to manage a windfall, here are four tips to help you be financially smart about your inherited wealth.