Check out this $1,000 TV that hides in its own suitcase

I've been covering gadgets for 15 years and here's something I haven't seen: a TV that you carry around in its own suitcase. It doesn't come out. It just sits in its suitcase and you pop it open to view it.

LG is now taking preorders for the TV, called the StanbyME Go. It costs $1,000 and ships starting Aug. 28. You're paying for the portability. It has a 27-inch 1080p screen, which isn't as sharp as the 4K screens you can now get on far cheaper sets.