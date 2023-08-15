European markets set to open higher as investors weigh data; UK wage growth hits record high

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday as investors weigh data out of Asia.

China reported data for July that broadly missed expectations overnight, with retail sales and industrial production both increasing below expectations. Fixed asset investment also rose at a slower rate than expected, and urban unemployment increased.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.1% higher Monday, with sectors spread across negative and positive territory. Retail stocks led gains, up 0.7%, as financial services gained 0.6%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on the China data, while U.S. futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed in overnight trading Monday. Futures linked to the broad market index added 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose about 0.2%.