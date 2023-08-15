Here are 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching Tuesday, including Ollie's and Norfolk

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Aug. 15, taken directly from my reporter's notebook: I have Norfolk Southern (NSC) on Tuesday. Will the stock have ten straight down days? Big miss by Getty Images (GETY) because of the strike by Hollywood writers. Huge. Another horrendous special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Oddity (ODD) in early stages of its growth story, says KeyBanc, which initiates coverage with an overweight. Barclays has a hold. Workday (WDAY): Jefferies raises price target to $275 from $250, another positive call on enterprise software, which has been the Achilles heel of the Nasdaq. Monday.com (MNDY) reported a good quarter. Jefferies raised PT to $180 from $150. Oppenheimer goes to hold from sell on Redfin (RDFN). Don't forget that Buffett bought a raft of homebuilders: Lennar (LEN), Horton (DHI) and NVR ; Redfin down 43% from high ... Textron (TXT) price target raised to $85 from $76 at Bank of America, but analyst stays neutral —says it might take awhile to get margins up. Bill secular trend is positive, says Susquehanna. Deckers Outdoor (DECK) price target to $618 from $564 at TD Cowen. F45 Training (FXLV) plans to delist from NYSE. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) PT raised to $83 from $67 at Wells Fargo, sees significant surge in bargain shopping. Sea Ltd (SE) — sees significant slowdown, misses Singapore. It is like PayPal , Uber (UBER) and videogaming. Substack meets MasterClass meets The Economist meets The New Yorker ... XPO Logistics (XPO) is out of penalty box. Morgan Stanley raises PT to $65 from $45. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A Norfolk Southern Corp. engine car moves through the Lamberts Point coal transloading facility in Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday, March 17, 2010. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images