Here's what you can do if you're looking to get into this leading cybersecurity stock

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. 1. Stocks fell Tuesday — with the Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq all down roughly 1% — on concerns around disappointing economic data in China and a second interest rate cut there in the past three months. "Our market should trade on its own," and it should not be taking cues from China, Jim Cramer said Tuesday. U.S. retail sales for July, meanwhile, came in a little hot. Keep in mind these numbers include the Amazon Prime Day month. Perhaps, though, a reason for one more Fed rate hike this year? 2. We started a position in Oracle (ORCL), an established leader in business software that's really ramping up its cloud business. Shares are down about 9% from their mid-June peak, which gave us a good entry point. Oracle's new second-generation cloud infrastructure offering is really competitive with Amazon's AWS, Alphabet's Google Cloud and Microsoft's Azure. Oracle shares give you nearly the same earnings growth over the next two years as Microsoft at about two-thirds of the multiple and a slightly higher annual dividend yield. 3. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) dropped Tuesday after a four-session winning streak that put a dent in a string of big declines that started when a competitor warned. Palo Alto holds an investor day and delivers its quarterly results after the closing bell Friday. According to Deutsche Bank, there's speculation the cybersecurity leader will be getting out of its hardware business. If you're looking to get into PANW, maybe buy some ahead of the quarter and maybe some after. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long ORCL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, PAWN. See here for a full list of the stocks.)