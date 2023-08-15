Jim Cramer sees a 'new king' in trucking and perhaps a 'golden age' for natural gas

Morgan Stanley's decision Tuesday to boost its price target on XPO Logistics (XPO) to $65 a share, from $45, could signal a "new king" in the trucking-and-logistics industry, CNBC's Jim Cramer said — even though he's long been partial to Old Dominion (ODFL). Shares of XPO were trading down around 1% Tuesday morning, at roughly $72.80 a share. Meanwhile, Cramer also said Tuesday that we could be in a "golden age of natural gas," on the heels of the Investing Club's move last week to add to its position in oil-and-gas producer Coterra Energy (CTRA). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

