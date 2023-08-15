Three killed in Russian air attack on western Ukraine; ruble rises ahead of central bank extraordinary meeting

At least three people were killed and many more injured after Russia launched a large-scale overnight air attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv and the northwestern region of Volyn.

Scores of residential buildings and a kindergarten were destroyed in what local media has reported as the largest air assault on the Lviv region, which borders Poland, since the start of the war.

The Russian ruble rose on Tuesday ahead of an extraordinary policy meeting called by the central bank to stem the currency's depreciation.

Russia's central bank called the meeting on Monday after the ruble tumbled past 101 per U.S. dollar as anxiety around the state of the economy and the impact of Western sanctions weighed heavily on the beleaguered currency.