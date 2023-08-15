Singapore among world's first to agree stablecoin crypto regulation

Singapore's financial regulator on Tuesday said it had finalized rules for a type of digital currency called stablecoin, putting it among the first jurisdictions globally to do so.

Stablecoins are a type of digital currency designed to hold a constant value against a fiat currency. Many claim to be backed by a reserve of real-world assets, such as cash or government bonds.

The stablecoin market is valued at around $125 billion, with two tokens — Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC — dominating roughly 90% of the market cap value.

But stablecoins are broadly unregulated around the world.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) framework spells out some key requirements:

Reserves that back stabelcoins must be held in low-risk and highly-liquid assets. They must equal or exceed the value of the stablecoin in circulation at all times

Stablecoin issuers must return the par value of the digital currency to holders within five business days of a redemption request

Issuers must also provide "appropriate disclosures" to users, including the audit results of reserves.

These rules will apply to stablecoins that are issued in Singapore and mimic the value of the Singapore dollar, or of any G10 currency, such as the U.S. dollar.