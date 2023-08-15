CNBC Daily Open: Tech is back

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Tech rebound

U.S. stocks started the week on a positive note, thanks to a rebound in chipmakers and technology stocks. European markets traded mixed. The regional Stoxx 600 index inched up 0.15%, buoyed by a 4.35% increase in Philips. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.23% and Spain's IBEX 35 dipped 0.05%.

Nvidia, again

Nvidia shares popped 7% to hit $437.43 after Morgan Stanley released a note reiterating the company's strengths. "Nvidia remains our Top Pick, with a backdrop of the massive shift in spending towards AI, and a fairly exceptional supply demand imbalance that should persist for the next several quarters," the bank wrote.

Back to golf, not banking

Goldman Sachs' former CEO Lloyd Blankfein can't imagine returning to his old firm, he told CNBC. Blankfein was disputing a New York Times article that "misquoted" him. "I never used the word 'return'," Blankfein said. "I think my days working 100-hour weeks are over." He then ended the conversation and went back to his golf game.

The Russian 'Goldilocks' for China?

China's been one of Russia's staunchest supporters since Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. But analysts think China wants Russia in a "Goldilocks" situation: Neither so strong that it could challenge Beijing, nor too weak where it leaves China isolated against the West. Other observers, however, argue China's already risking geopolitical capital to help Russia.

[PRO] Rate cuts next year?

Goldman Sachs thinks inflation will fall to a level that the Federal Reserve is comfortable with by the first half of next year. The Fed, in turn, will begin lowering interest rates before the end of June 2024, the bank forecast.