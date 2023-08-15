CNBC Daily Open: There is an alternative

Visitors at the Nvidia stand at the 2022 Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, China, Nov 3, 2022.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Mixed markets

U.S. stocks started the week on a positive note, thanks to a rebound in chipmakers — Nvidia's shares popped 7% to hit $437.43. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 0.8% after the country reported better-than-expected economic growth. Conversely, China's Shanghai Composite fell nearly 0.3% on disappointing economic data.

Faltering Chinese economy

China's July retail sales, industrial production and real estate investment all fell from a year ago and were markedly below analysts' expectations. China's National Bureau of Statistics did not release youth unemployment figures — which soared to a record 21.3% last month — citing economic and social changes. The country's central bank also unexpectedly cut key policy rates to boost the economy.

Booming Japanese economy

Japan's economy grew an annualized 6% in the April-June quarter, almost two times the 3.1% economists had expected. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the world's third-largest economy grew 1.5%, which was also nearly two times the 0.8% forecast. However, beneath the rosy headline figure, private consumption expenditure dropped an annualized 0.5%.

Fourth indictment for Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charges. The charges stem from a long-running criminal investigation into the efforts made by Trump and his allies to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia's 2020 presidential