Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday through Sept. 5: Here's how to get yours

A new era of taco Tuesdays has begun.

Once a week from Aug. 15 through Sept. 5, Taco Bell will be giving customers free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The fast food chain is giving out the free tacos to celebrate the trademark being removed from the phrase "Taco Tuesday." Since 1989, Wyoming-based Taco John's had held the trademark for the popular term.

Taco John's gave up the trademark after Taco Bell filed a petition with the United States Patent and trademark office in May to have it revoked.

"Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week: Taco Tuesday," Taco Bell wrote at the time. "But since 1989, 'Taco Tuesday' has been registered as a trademark, creating potential legal consequences for those that want to use the phrase. And that's just not right."

The trademark is now gone everywhere except New Jersey, and Taco Bell has been quick to take advantage by giving away one of its most popular menu items.

How to get free tacos

Getting a free Doritos Locos Tacos is as easy as walking into any Taco Bell location in the 49 eligible states and asking for one. There is no purchase necessary, and there is a limit of one per customer.

If you prefer to order ahead on the Taco Bell app or website, you will need to enter a separate code each eligible day. These are the codes:

Aug. 15: 01TACOTUESDAY

Aug. 22: 02TACOTUESDAY

Aug. 29: 03TACOTUESDAY

Sept. 5: 04TACOTUESDAY

In a statement, Taco Bell chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said that "When tacos win, we all win."

"We all win when Taco John's decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else," he said.

