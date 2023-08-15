10-year Treasury yield climbs as investors await economic reports

At 4:17 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over four basis points higher at 4.2228%. The 2-year Treasury was last up by less than one basis point to 4.9714%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and reports that could provide fresh insights into the state of the economy and the outlook for interest rates.

Investors looked ahead to economic data and reports slated for the week. July's retail sales figures, which are expected Tuesday, could provide insights into how consumers are faring amid economic pressures such as higher prices.

Import and export price data is also due Tuesday and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to make remarks.

On Wednesday, investors will be paying close attention to the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting which may contain clues about the central banks expectations for the economy and interest rates.

Since policymakers last met in July, there have been mixed messages about whether there will be further rate hikes to lower inflation and cool the economy or whether the Fed's rate-hiking campaign could end soon.

Following the Fed's July meeting, central bank chief Jerome Powell said a range of options were still on the table and interest rate decisions would depend on economic data.

The consumer price index for July published last week suggested pressures from rising prices were easing, while the producer price index came in slightly higher than expected for the month.