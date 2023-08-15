VinFast CEO says it's a 'big milestone' for the Vietnamese EV maker to be listed in the U.S.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA - July 28: VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy speaks as Electric carmaker Vinfast breaks ground in its $4B NC manufacturing plant located within the Triangle Innovation Point on July 28, 2023.

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is expected to list on the tech-focused Nasdaq on Tuesday morning in New York, following completion of its merger with the U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition .

SPACs are shell companies that raise capital in an IPO and use the cash to merge with a private company in order to take it public, usually within two years.

On Monday, VinFast said in a joint statement with Black Spade Acquisition that it would commence trading on Aug. 15.

The deal values VinFast at approximately $23 billion, according to a June filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the merger, Black Spade became a wholly owned subsidiary of VinFast and is expected to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, said the joint statement.

"It's a big milestone for us to be listed in the U.S. The listing is going to open access to the capital markets for us in the future," VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy told CNBC Tuesday morning Asia time.