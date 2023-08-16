5 market theories Cramer thinks are wrong

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday named five sentiments in the air on Wall Street that he doesn't think hold much weight.

"Lies thrive on Wall Street, either thanks to ignorance or thanks to money managers with a vested interest in pushing stocks lower, but I'd much rather bet on the side of the truth," Cramer said. "And right now, the truth is much better than you might think considering the recent action, and I wouldn't find myself bailing here. Patience is warranted."