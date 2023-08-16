CNBC Investing Club

Activists ease up on Salesforce — plus, 10 other Club stocks traded by Wall Street pros

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and CEO of enterprise cloud computing company Salesforce.
The extraordinary activist-investor interest in Salesforce (CRM) eased further in the second quarter, according to the latest regulatory filings from influential Wall Street pros. These big-name investors also made moves in nine other Club stocks during a strong three-month stretch that ended the best first half for the market in years.