Cramer's Lightning Round: Raytheon is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Evolv's year-to-date stock performance.

Evolv : "No. Come on, man. I know it's speculative, but jeez, it's just so high, it's moved so high, it doesn't make any money. We're going to say 'ix-nay.'"

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Digital World Acquisition's year-to-date stock performance.

Digital World Acquisition : "Jimmy chill don't touch that thing. That thing is a blank check company, I'm going to have to take a major league no, hard pass on that."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Raytheon's year-to-date stock performance.

Raytheon : "...I think it's time to buy, I'm taking it out of the penalty box right now right here."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Paysafe's year-to-date stock performance.

Paysafe : "No. Payment processing, I've had it. Even though it's profitable, I don't want anything having to do with payments unless it's Visa or Mastercard."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Prospect Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Prospect Capital : "We have no idea what prospect owns, we can't do it. I know it's got that big yield, but we have no idea what's in it, we're going to say no to that."

