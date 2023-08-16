European markets expected to open lower as investors await UK inflation data

European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday as investors look ahead to key U.K. inflation data set for release at 7 a.m. London time.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.9% lower in the previous session, a one-month low for the index, with most sectors in negative territory. Basic resources slid 1.5% as banks and utilities both fell 1.2%.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on the euro zone's second gross domestic product reading for the second quarter and the U.K. house price index, both set for release later in the day.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street after a decline in U.S. banks. U.S. stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors came off a losing session that marked the latest leg down in an August slump.