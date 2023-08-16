A key part of success that a lot of people overlook, according to the 34-year-old Kickstarter CEO

Hard work, determination and perseverance can all contribute to a successful career. But there's one key underrated element, according to Everette Taylor, CEO of the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter: Timing.

Taylor, 34, is a serial entrepreneur with seven C-suite positions under his belt. And though he says he's worked diligently to achieve his current stature, timing played a huge role, too.

"There's a ton of people out there who are just as smart, or smarter, than me, or work just as hard as me. I've just been very fortunate with timing," he tells CNBC Make It. "I think a lot of people put so much [pressure] on themselves and they don't understand that sometimes life has to give you some lucky breaks."

For example, "the way Kickstarter discovered me is that one of the board members happened to be reading a Financial Times article about me," he says. "[They] happened to know the writer and reached out, and the writer connected us."

The article detailed how Taylor "scaled and exponentially grew" the team in his previous role as chief marketing officer at Artsy, he says, prompting the board member to pursue him.

"It's the balance of timing and alignment. But also the intentionality to put yourself in a position to have new opportunities and then execute on those opportunities," he says.