Hedge funds bought these Chinese technology stocks in the second quarter

Big investors took a selective approach to China-based technology stocks in the second quarter, recent regulatory filings suggest. Technology stocks continued their upward trend during the second quarter, including a slew of 2022's China-based tech losers. Earlier this year, the country fully reopened borders to foreign tourists for the first time since the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, but gross domestic product data showed a slower-than-expected recovery. More recent data has also painted a picture of a wobbling economy , with recent industrial production data in China rising 3.7% on a year-over-year basis, versus the 4.4% increase expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Retail sales data is similarly underwhelming and came in at 2.5% on an annualized basis, shy of the 4.5% expected. David Tepper's Appaloosa bet big on the group during the period, making some of the most significant China-focused investments among the major players. The fund scooped up a fresh position in e-commerce company JD.com worth nearly $64 million, and bought up China-focused exchange-traded funds KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB) and iShares China Large-Cap (FXI) . BABA YTD mountain Alibaba shares year to date The big investor also amped up his bet on Alibaba , a popular name among a handful of major hedge funds. Other hedge funds raising bets on the company included Third Point's Dan Loeb, while Viking Global's Ole Andreas Halvorsen opened a minor stake worth $77.7 million. Baidu also garnered the attention of big investors, with both Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont and Appaloosa taking fresh gambles on the stock. Not every investor bet big on the sector during the second quarter. D1 Capital's Dan Sundheim liquidated his nearly $177 million position in Alibaba during the period and Coatue slashed its stake more than 91% while also significantly trimming positions in Li Auto , PDD Holdings , JD.com and online recruitment company Kanzhun Limited . Elsewhere, Tiger Global's Chase Coleman also reduced bets on JD.com and Kanzhun Limited by 12.5% and 18.4%, respectively. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.