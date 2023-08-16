The 'easiest way' to turn your hobby into a side hustle, according to an expert: 'Whatever hobby, there's someone who will pay you'

These days, there are endless ways to do a side hustle. You can write people's Grand Theft Auto profiles, take over their dating profiles like Tinder and OkCupid, and even get paid to deliver a joke fish. If there's a task that needs doing, it's entirely possible someone will pay you to do it.

If you're looking for a side hustle, the easiest place to start might be to consider what you enjoy. "Do you like to go sailing? Do you know how to play the guitar? Do you know how to speak French? Do you know how to kayak?" says Angelique Rewers, founder of consulting firm BoldHaus. Any of these could ultimately pay.

Here are a few ideas of how to turn your hobby into a moneymaking hustle.