Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to Wednesday, Aug. 16 The Dow is set for a modestly lower open after the 30-stock average broke a three-session winning streak with a more than 1% decline. Worst one-day loss since early July. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped over 1% each Tuesday. The minutes from the Fed's latest meeting are out at 2 p.m. ET. After a June pause, central bankers hiked interest rates again in July. The big question is whether the Fed will increase rates one more time before the end of the year. We'll look at the market set-up into the fall during the Club's Monthly Meeting livestream Thursday at noon ET. July housing starts rose 3.9% to a better-than-expected seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.45 million units. Building permits were basically flat at a slightly lower-than-expected seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.44 million units. Mortgage rates, meanwhile, rose for the third straight week , matching a 22-year high. As a result, home loan demand dropped. Target (TGT): When your stock is down as much as this one was then if you beat on earnings , and this one did, that may be all that matters even as it had what I can only describe as really disappointing same-store sales. The stock up 7.5% on the news. It's truly remarkable that revenue could be so weak. July has shown improvement The consumer is not buying hard goods, but Target has very low inventory and terrific gross margins. Full-year earnings guidance cut. Club name TJX Companies (TJX) beats on second-quarter earnings-per-share and revenue. Same-store sales up 6%, more than double estimates. Full-year EPS raise for the off-price retailer behind the T.J. Maxx, Mashalls and HomeGoods chains. TJX stock up 3.5% on the news. Mizuho cuts Club name S alesforce (CRM) price target to $250 per share from $260. Keeps a buy. The analysts point out positive channel checks but see new business as challenging. Let's see the Dreamforce conference before we jump to conclusions like this. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to overweight from neutral at JPMorgan. Price target increased to $264 per share from $251. Mizuho took PXD price target to $294 from $265. Keeps buy rating. Mizuho also says buy Coterra Energy (CTRA), raising its PT to $42 from $39. Both PXD and CTRA are exploration and production companies and Club names. Wells Fargo starts Club name GE Healthcare (GEHC) with an overweight (buy) rating and price target of $90 per share. The analysts sees GEHC capitalizing on the need for screening for Alzheimer's as new drugs to combat the brain-robbing disease come to market. Club name Eli Lilly (LLY) expects its promising Alzheimer's drug to get regulatory approval late this year. Lilly is also awaiting approval for its new type-2 diabetes drug, Mounjaro, to be cleared for use as a weight loss treatment. Is LLY buyable at these lofty levels? The stock has been rallying and is set to open at a new all-time high Wednesday. Cava (CAVA) stock gets multiple price target boosts after the Mediterranean fast-casual chain posted a quarterly profit in its first report since its initial public offering back in June. Shares up nearly 9% on the news. Cava is very important for the IPO market. However, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast (VFS) sinks over 17.5%. Disaster of a blank check company that started trading Tuesday.

