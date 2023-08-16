Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy advisor slams idea of ceding territory for NATO membership; Russia strikes Danube grain silo

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar during a media briefing of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv on April 13, 2023.

Hanna Maliar said soldiers had entrenched their positions on the settlement's border. It is located around 100 km northeast of Donetsk.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the occupied eastern village of Urozhaine, as part of its ongoing counteroffensive .

Meanwhile, Russian strikes on a Ukrainian Danube river port damaged warehouses and grain silos, officials reported.

Danube ports have become a key export source for Ukrainian grain since Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain initiative in July.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down three drones in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow early Wednesday. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia says it has downed multiple drones while they were on approach to, or over, the capital in recent months. Ukraine generally goes not take responsibility for specific drone attacks, but officials have said Russia should expect the war to increasingly move into its territory.