NATO official admits comments on Ukraine giving up territory to gain membership were a 'mistake'

Stian Jenssen (left), Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, talks to the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana during the informal meeting of NATO Ministers of foreign affairs on May 15, 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

NATO official Stian Jenssen on Wednesday said comments he made the previous day regarding Ukraine ceding land in order to gain membership to the military alliance were a "mistake."

Jenssen said during a panel debate in Arendal, Norway: "I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory, and get NATO membership in return," Norwegian newspaper VG reported Tuesday. He also said it was up to Ukraine to decide when and on what terms it negotiates.

He told VG in a follow-up interview Wednesday: "My statement about this was part of a larger discussion about possible future scenarios in Ukraine, and I shouldn't have said it that way. It was a mistake."

A NATO press officer directed CNBC to the new VG article when asked for a statement from Jenssen, who is director of the private office of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The initial comment caused a stir in Kyiv. His words appeared to be criticized by Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on social media, who called the concept of giving up territory for NATO membership "ridiculous."

Podolyak added that to do so would be "deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations."