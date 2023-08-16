Progressive had a great quarter, but it's not Jim Cramer's top insurance stock

Progressive Corp (PGR) reported solid quarterly results on Tuesday, sending shares of the company up 8.43% after the opening bell. Others insurers were also up, including MetLife (MET) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). CNBC's Jim Cramer says that although Progressive had an "incredible quarter," he prefers Chubb (CB) as a insurance pick. In the past, Cramer said the insurance company is a beneficiary of higher interest rates , which is noteworthy since that the Federal Reserve has delivered 11 hikes since March 2022. Indeed, the company reported an earnings beat last month thanks to higher returns from investments. Shares of Chubb rose 1.22% on Tuesday, to $201.8 apiece. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

