CNBC Daily Open: More obstacles for U.S. banks

Beset by worries

Major U.S. indexes tumbled, weighed down by losses in financial stocks and worries over China's faltering economy. European markets mostly fell as well. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index lost 0.93%, but Italy's FTSE MIB added 0.57% — the only major bourse to end the day in the green.

Potential banking downgrade

Fitch Ratings warned it may downgrade the U.S. banking industry's credit rating from AA- to A+. Since individual banks cannot be rated higher than the industry, major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America would be cut to an A+ rating — with a trickle-down effect for smaller banks — if the downgrades happens. Fitch's warning comes as Moody's downgraded 10 banks last week.

U.S. consumer strong as ever

U.S.