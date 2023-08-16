Target shares pop nearly 3% after earnings. Here’s what the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Target . The pros, including Jim Cramer , talked about the retailer's mixed second-quarter financial results . Target's earnings beat analysts' expectations, but sales fell short. The company also cut its full-year sales and profit guidance as it tries to win over more cost-conscious customers. The retailer also shared that backlash toward its Pride merchandise, as well as nationwide theft during the quarter, hurt its bottom line. Target shares had touched a 52-week low on Tuesday. The stock surged during premarket trading Wednesday, and ended the session with a nearly 3% gain.