4 in-demand freelance A.I. jobs—one can pay $100/hour: 'There's incredible demand for people who are creative'

AI continues to make headlines as companies and individuals alike try to harness the power of new tools like ChatGPT to become more efficient at work and in life.

And many new jobs are popping up as a result of this tech. "There's incredible demand for people who are creative, who are entrepreneurial, who quickly adopt new technologies and figure out how to leverage them," says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Freelancer marketplace Fiverr has seen this play out on its platform as well. "Toward the end of last year, we started noticing spikes in searches around all types of AI-related needs," says Yoav Hornung, head of verticals at Fiverr. These included technical needs around integrating it, but also included consulting, "a lot around AI video editing and prompt engineers," he says.

Demand has continued to grow, and these gigs can pay handsomely. Here are four new AI gigs on Fiverr and how much freelancers are charging for them.