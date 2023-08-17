4 in-demand freelance A.I. jobs—one can pay $100/hour: 'There's incredible demand for people who are creative'
AI continues to make headlines as companies and individuals alike try to harness the power of new tools like ChatGPT to become more efficient at work and in life.
And many new jobs are popping up as a result of this tech. "There's incredible demand for people who are creative, who are entrepreneurial, who quickly adopt new technologies and figure out how to leverage them," says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.
Freelancer marketplace Fiverr has seen this play out on its platform as well. "Toward the end of last year, we started noticing spikes in searches around all types of AI-related needs," says Yoav Hornung, head of verticals at Fiverr. These included technical needs around integrating it, but also included consulting, "a lot around AI video editing and prompt engineers," he says.
Demand has continued to grow, and these gigs can pay handsomely. Here are four new AI gigs on Fiverr and how much freelancers are charging for them.
AI consultant
AI consultants on Fiverr help companies harness the power of AI by identifying how it can benefit their business, finding AI-oriented solutions to their unique problems and guiding them through AI-focused projects. Searches for AI consultants increased by over 650% from January to July 2023, according to Fiverr.
One AI consultant on the site charges $1,000 for 10 hours of work.
AI video editor
These creators use AI tools to enhance audio and visuals in video, make still images talk, customize backgrounds, include AI-generated voiceovers and more. Searches for AI video editors increased more than 625% between January and July 2023.
One creator charges as much as $1,120 per project.
AI prompt engineer
Prompt engineers help tailor prompts for tools like ChatGPT to create powerful blogs and articles, do research and fact check.
One user charges as much as $100 per five prompts on the app.
AI content editor
These editors help proofread and clean up AI-generated content like ChatGPT blog posts. When it comes to this and hustles like AI content assistant, "I don't see it going away," says Angelique Rewers, founder of consulting firm BoldHaus. They're the kind of content creators she believes businesses will be hiring for a long time.
One such editor charges up to $625 per project.
When it comes to how to leverage this new tech to offer your own unique AI-oriented service, "the most important thing for a freelancer, someone who wants to be part of it, is to be curious," says Hornung.
First, learn the skills within the space to offer whatever service is of interest to you. Then, follow thought leaders in the space, see what kinds of categories are being created on sites like Fiverr and Upwork and what kinds of AI-oriented jobs are popping up on joblist sites like ZipRecruiter, Indeed, Monster and so on.
That will help you remain at the forefront of this new tech and build out a niche service you know people want.
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Check out:
A.I. is making some common side hustles more lucrative—these can pay up to $100 per hour
Self-made millionaire: 'A.I. will be the biggest wealth creator in history'—2 ways to use it to make money right now
CEO says these 3 A.I. tools can make you more efficient at work: They're going to be 'truly disruptive'