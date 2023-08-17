Biden looks to solidify key ties with Japan and South Korea at Camp David meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol gather for a trilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Japan and South Korea in a first-of-its-kind trilateral meeting on Friday at Camp David.

The president is hoping to smooth over a historically icy relationship between the two neighbors in order to bolster military cooperation in the region amid rising tensions from China and North Korea.

The meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol marks the first time Biden has used the Maryland retreat for a summit during his presidency.

"This summit comes at a moment when our region and the world are being tested by geopolitical competition, by the climate crisis, by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, by nuclear provocations," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a briefing on Tuesday.