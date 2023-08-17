Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold DraftKings

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Salesforce's year-to-date stock performance.

Salesforce : "Salesforce....is going to have its big Dreamforce meeting, and I'm going to go out there and see it, the Charitable Trust owns it, as you know, we've owned it forever. I understand that every high multiple stock is coming down, we'll just have to see what they say...I like Salesforce, and I'm not backing away from it."

SoFi : "Look, I think SoFi is fine. I mean, they had a really good quarter, obviously the stock went up a lot. It's come back down, what can I say? I think Anthony Noto does a terrific job..."

American Airlines : "We're not going to recommend American Airlines right now other than Delta, which we think is having a very good quarter. And why are we doing that? We're cutting back on discretionary spending because we're getting a little nervous that people themselves are getting nervous because of how bad the stock market is and the bond market."

UiPath : "...I just think they're losing money, they're supposed to make money. Let's wait 'til they make some money, I mean this stuff is just all just terrible right now."

DraftKings : "You got to hold. I mean, they're the dominant player, they're the number one. The only big problem, obviously, is is that the market's bad. The stock went up huge, but the company is great, it's going to start really doing incredibly well, making real money. So therefore I'm going to say buy some, buy some after the, when the oscillator is minus five and a half."

GE HealthCare : "We just think the stock is wrongly priced... I'm not saying I can't be this wrong, because I've been wrong in my career, but there is just no reason for the stock to be selling this low. After being at 87, it's now at 68. I think it's a terrific company. MRIs are going to be needed in order to be able to find out whether you're going to be able to get the Alzheimer's drugs that are coming out..."

Coca-Cola : "I think it's got the 3% yield, James Quincey's doing a good job. I'm not worried Coke. There's like 400 other stocks I'm more worried about than Coca-Cola."

