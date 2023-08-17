CNBC Investing Club

Cybersecurity 'still number one on the agenda in boardrooms,' Cramer says as Palo Alto reports

Signage outside Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Shares of Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have plummeted by nearly 17% since the start of the month amid a broader sell-off in the cybersecurity industry. But we still expect the cyber leader to outperform peers when it reports quarterly results Friday, as it continues to benefit from platform consolidation and diverse revenue streams.