'Defend Trump': Pro-DeSantis group's memo reveals possible debate strategy

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 26, 2023.

The main super PAC backing Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign posted, and then removed, a memo outlining a four-pronged strategy the Florida governor might take in next week's Republican primary debate, The New York Times first reported Thursday.

The document, which was also reported by NBC News, recommended that DeSantis defend former President Donald Trump from one of his opponent's attacks — assuming Trump decides to skip the Milwaukee debate.

DeSantis should also attack President Joe Biden and the media up to five times, "hammer" GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy and state his "positive vision" two or three times, according to the memo, which called those goals "must-dos."

The two-page memo was one of a slew of records posted publicly this week by Axiom Strategies, a firm headed by Jeff Roe, a top advisor for the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down. After the Times asked about the debate-strategy memo, the group deleted it from Axiom's website, according to the newspaper.

But other campaign research documents remain on Axiom's site. Those documents include opposition research on Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and crusader against "woke" issues who has made an outsized impression on the campaign trail, as well as pages on how each of DeSantis' rivals could attack him in a debate.