Diamond Sports calls for mediators as it pushes toward a reorganization plan

The Ohio Cup Trophy on top of a Bally Sports logo prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, May 17, 2022.

The courtroom continues to heat up for Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks.

On Thursday, Diamond will ask a bankruptcy judge for permission to appoint mediators as it is negotiates with creditors to reach a reorganization plan. The company said in court papers it needs to meet "substantial plan progress" ahead of the start of the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons in October.

Last week, Diamond won court approval to extend the period of time it has to come up with a reorganization plan.

Diamond sought bankruptcy protection earlier this year, burdened by more than $8 billion in debt and the significant headwinds hitting the regional sports networks business as more consumers cancel their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming.

The company and some of its creditors at earlier points in the case, including during a hearing last week, "have indicated that mediation could help [Diamond] sort through myriad issues they must confront on the path toward reorganization."

Diamond has until Sept. 30 to file a reorganization plan, weeks ahead of the opening of the 2023-24 NBA and NHL seasons. It is vital for Diamond to continue carrying local games on its networks. Since its filing, it has already seen some teams leave its Bally Sports channels due to a breakdown in rights fees discussions.

The prospect of local game rights being up for grabs has attracted broadcast station owners – including Nexstar Media Group , Gray Television and E.W. Scripps Co . – looking to carry the games, CNBC previously reported. The Phoenix Suns recently exited a Bally Sports network for such a deal.

Besides shedding its hefty debt load, Diamond is looking to reset some of its rights deals with teams to reflect so-called market rates.

Last week, a lawyer on behalf of the NHL said the league was in constructive discussions with Diamond, but that "time is of the essence" ahead of the upcoming season.