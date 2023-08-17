Global smartphone market to hit decade low in 2023 but Apple could take top spot, research shows

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows iPhones at an Apple store in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province. On the same day, data released by TechInsights showed that Apple's iPhone sales in China surpassed the United States for the first time in the second quarter of 2023, becoming the largest single market for iPhone shipments. Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Global smartphone shipments this year are on track to be the worst in a decade, Counterpoint Research said in a report on Thursday, as the market is dragged down by the U.S. and China. However, Apple could become the biggest player in smartphones this year by shipments, as its high-end iPhone sales remain resilient, the report added. Measuring expected demand, shipments are not equivalent to sales and represent the number of devices that smartphones vendors send to retailers. Counterpoint Research said it expects smartphone shipments in 2023 to decline 6% year-on year to 1.15 billion devices. "Asia is one of the major hurdles to positive growth, as headwinds halt the economic turnaround anticipated for China at the start of the year, and the broader region experiences intensifying declines across emerging markets," Counterpoint said in its report.

China's economy this year has sputtered and not lived up to expectations of a rapid recovery, while consumers remain cautious on spending. Chinese smartphone purchases, which used to average 450 million devices a year at their peak, have shrunk to 270 million per year — contributing as a major cause behind the decline in global smartphone sales, Karn Chauhan, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research told CNBC via email. North America continues to dampen the global recovery, with a "disappointing" first half of the year setting the region up for double-digit full-year declines, Counterpoint's report said. "Despite strength in the jobs market and inflation falling, consumers are hesitant to upgrade their devices, pushing replacement rates for the US and globally to record highs," the research firm said.

'Apple in a good spot'