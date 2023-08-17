Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, Aug. 17 The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are looking to break out of their funk. All three are poised for slightly higher opens. The Investment Club's Monthly Meeting at noon ET . What to buy in this lousy oversold but not that oversold market. Why the 10-year Treasury yield at 4%-and-change is positive, not negative? Did the Fed put more interest rate hikes in play before year-end? Dow stock Walmart (WMT) delivers a big quarterly beat. I mean like huge, increasing full-year guidance. Better than expected second quarter across the board. Starting to see appliances. Starting to see some deflation. E-commerce sales for Walmart U.S. jumped 24% . Walmart had a much better time of it in the just-reported quarter and sees a brighter outlook than Target (TGT), which cut full-year guidance and issued mixed Q2 results. Though, for Target, it seemed an earnings beat was enough to give shares a boost Wednesday. But, Wall Street analysts cut TGT price targets. Off-price retailer TJX Companies (TJX) gets multiple PT boosts on Wall Street. We increased our Club price target to $100 per share from $88 . Kept our 2 rating in recognition of its rally over the past few months to all-time highs. There's more merch available and real estate to available to expand. Great numbers from HomeGoods and Marshalls see Wednesday in TJX's quarter. Dow stock Cisco (CSCO) has the blowout quarter we have been waiting for. CEO Chuck Robbins turns in the best quarter in years. Lots of hyperscaler business. Lots of software recurring revenue. Synopsys (SNPS), the backbone to semis, has a blowout quarter. Arm begins the prep for the biggest IPO in years, Sept. 14 on the Nasdaq. Wedbush says Disney (DIS) will sell ESPN to Apple (AAPL) because it belongs there. Blue Shield of California teams up with Mark Cuban's CostPlus and Amazon Pharmacy. Drops CVS (CVS) for everything but specialty drugs for patients with complex conditions. The online pharmacies will take care of the rest. Bank of America calls Adobe (ADBE) an AI leader. No kidding. BofA raises price target to $630 per share from $575 and rating to buy from neutral. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, Aug. 17