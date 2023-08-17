CNBC Daily Open: Inflation and rate hikes aren’t over, warns the Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council at the U.S. Treasury on July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

The Fed's still worried

Federal Reserve officials are still worried that inflation could rise again, which would necessitate more interest rate hikes, according to minutes from the July meeting. Officials were also concerned that the decline of value in commercial real estate could affect banks and other financial institutions, sending ripples throughout the economy.

Losing streak

U.S. markets fell for a second straight day and Treasury yields rose as traders digested hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve. European markets traded mixed Wednesday. The regional Stoxx 600 index was mostly flat: Media stocks retreated 0.9%, but a 0.9% rise in retail stocks made up for that.

Inflation relief for the U.K.

U.K. headline inflation in July dropped to 6.8% year on year, in line with economists' forecast. However, core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, remained unchanged from June at 6.9%. Separately, data released Tuesday showed second-quarter wages growing 7.8% year over year, the fastest since records began in 2001.

VinFast valuation

VinFast shares jumped in their trading debut this week, taking the company's valuation north of $85 billion at one point. That's higher than General Motors' $47.6 billion and Ford's $47.2 billion. Still, the company has yet to make a profit and has