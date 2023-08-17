CNBC Daily Open: Inflation and interest rates might go higher, warns the Fed

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

The Fed's still worried

Federal Reserve officials are still worried that inflation could rise again, which would necessitate more interest rate hikes, according to minutes from the July meeting. Officials were also concerned that the decline of value in commercial real estate could affect banks and other financial institutions, sending ripples throughout the economy.

Losing streak

U.S. markets fell for a second straight day and Treasury yields rose as traders digested hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve. Asia-Pacific markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.53% as data showed the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbing to 3.7% in July, higher than economists expected.

China's 5% target

China's Premier Li Qiang said the country will work to achieve its economic growth target of around 5%, according to an official readout. At a meeting of China's State Council, Li called for boosting domestic demand and consumption. Such stimulus will be welcome — analysts are thinking it's increasingly likely China will miss its target this year.

Export troubles in Japan

China's sluggish economy is affecting the rest of Asia.