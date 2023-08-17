This old-school tech name’s consulting business could get a huge boost from AI

A new Wall Street report shows how International Business Machines (IBM) could benefit from artificial intelligence.

Analysts at Melius Research think IBM's consulting business could use AI to cut labor costs through automation, describing the transformation as a potential "golden age" for the industry.

While Accenture (ACN) may be the classic consulting behemoth to benefit from AI, given the company's recent announcement of a $3 billion investment in the space, CNBC's Jim Cramer said that others, like IBM, could also get a piece of the pie.

The "Mad Money" host also says to watch stocks that help onboard customers like Salesforce (CRM), a CNBC Investing Club stock, and ServiceNow (NOW), which could get a boost down the line from AI as well.